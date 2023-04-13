Black Earth Creek Stream Restoration

media release: The Dane County Land & Water Resources is planning a stream restoration project on Black Earth Creek as it flows through Walking Iron County Park and Lions Park in the village of Mazomanie. Walking Iron County Park offers hiking and equestrian trails winding through 495 acres of native sand prairies and woodland forests with Black Earth Creek on the park’s south side. Access to the park is primarily through Lions Park.

“Extensive conservation efforts are being undertaken to restore the prairie, wetlands, and woodland forests in Walking Iron County Park,” says Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson, “Dane County Parks is committed to preserving and enhancing the county’s natural resources.”

Construction of a wetland restoration project spanning 260 acres of the adjacent Walking Iron Wildlife Area will commence this spring. To follow, the county is planning improvements along 4000 feet of Black Earth Creek to enhance public access and recreation, protect water quality, improve fish and wildlife habitat, and attenuate flooding. Potential improvements being considered include a canoe/kayak launch, angler access points, storm water controls, hiking trails, streambank stabilization, fish habitat practices, and increasing flood storage. Coordination with Village of Mazomanie officials is ongoing to inform final design. The proposed stream restoration project will complement other conservation practices in the watershed and aligns with local parks and open space plans, including the Black Earth Creek Watershed Green Infrastructure Plan.

A public information meeting will be held as part of the planning process to gather public input. The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Heights High School (Step Room), 10173 US-14, Mazomanie, WI 53560. The meeting will also include updates from Dane County Parks and Land & Water Resources staff regarding conservation initiatives throughout the Black Earth Creek Watershed.

To register to participate virtually in this meeting, visit the project website.

A recording of the meeting will also be available on the project website after the event. For more information as it becomes available, visit the project website listed above. For further information about the upcoming meeting and the project, contact James Brodzeller, Dane County Land & Water Scientist, at (608) 212-5011 or Brodzeller.James@countyofdane. com.

The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department works to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources. It provides the county’s residents with a broad array of accessible, high quality resource-based recreational services and facilities, and supports residents, communities, local governments and other agencies and organizations in their resource management and protection activities.

Dane County Parks offers a variety of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and natural environments for quiet getaways or special events. Dane County Parks takes an active role to enhance and preserve the county’s finest natural resources.