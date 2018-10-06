Black Earth Institute Reading

press release: The Black Earth Institute is hosting a Reading and Performance event on Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 pm on the west side of Madison. This is part of the BEI's 2018 fellowship retreat. Participants include Alexis Lathem, Amanda Reavey, Austin Smith, Claudia Savage, Jacqueline Johnson, Pam Uschuk, Petra Kuppers, and more!

The Black Earth Institute is a non-profit organization that works to connect academia, activism and arts. Find out more about us at blackearthinstitute.org.

blackearthinstitute@gmail.com

(608)-767-3077