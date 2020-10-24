ONLINE: Black Entrepreneurs Day

media release: Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, has the country buzzing about his forthcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business.

Today, alongside UPS, the event unveils a new addition to the show - Flipping The Box Presented by UPS. The segment will put Daymond in the hot seat for the only time during Black Entrepreneurs Day, as he is interviewed by a UPS executive. Gerard Gibbons, UPS President of Small and Medium Business and U.S. Marketing, will interview Daymond about his entrepreneurial journey and the lessons other entrepreneurs and small business owners can learn from his success.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with UPS for Black Entrepreneurs Day, and I’m looking forward to delving into my own experiences as an entrepreneur during Flipping The Box,” said Daymond. “I know firsthand the importance of shipping from my early days at FUBU, and hope that my chat with Mr. Gibbons will pull back the curtain a bit on just how important logistics are for small and growing businesses.”

UPS’s support of Black Entrepreneurs Day also includes a grant of $25,000 to support the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur challenge, with nine winners provided with consultation by UPS logistics experts. UPS is also providing the businesses attending the event a promo code to receive discounts on UPS shipping services.

“We’re pleased to support this effort to recognize and encourage Black-owned businesses,” said Gibbons. “Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and it’s essential that we continue to expand opportunities for Black entrepreneurship and business growth.”

Black-owned businesses have been hit substantially harder by COVID-19 than other small- and medium-sized businesses. Even businesses with strong ideas and business plans risk failure due to a lack of access to resources and the right expertise. UPS provides coaching and access to resources and solutions to help make supply chains a differentiator, and is supporting the NAACP with small business grants to help create a sustainable base from which to grow.

As part of its commitment to small and black-owned businesses, UPS earlier this year announced $3.2 million in programming to support employment, education, small businesses, advocacy and reform. The UPS Store® also recently launched a minority incentive program offering approximately 50% off franchise fees for first-time minority buyers of The UPS Store franchise.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will feature incredible Game Changer Conversations Presented by The General Insurance featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Robert Johnson, and many more, plus feature musical performances from Chance The Rapper, Questlove, and DJ Diesel. The event will also provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, as well as $225,000 in bottom-line financial support, via its “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” which was created in partnership with the NAACP.

The free, global live-stream celebrating Black business & entrepreneurship will air this Saturday night Oct. 24 beginning at 7 p.m. EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more.