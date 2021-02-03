ONLINE: Black Entrepreneurs Legal Clinic

press release: This Black History month we are partnering with UW Law and Entrepreneur clinic to center economic growth in the Black community. One aspect of that is spreading knowledge of how to legitimizing your business. Let's turn your side hustle into a viable business you can pass down for generations!

We will have a total of four sessions. Each clinic will have its own focus, make sure you look at the topic for the day you register for.

2/3 Boutiques, vendors, and wholesale. What's that!?!

2/10 Consulting/ Independent Contractors.

2/17 Black creatives and being valued for your art.

2/24 Service industry and catering.

Please Bring all of your legal questions and concerns to the clinic so we can help your business grow!