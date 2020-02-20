Black Excellence Celebration

Elver Park Neighborhood Center 1201 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Bringing the community together to celebrate BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Dinner catered by black-owned businesses. Shop and support local African American entrepreneurs who will have products on display. Thursday, February 20, 2020 • 6-7:30 p.m., at Elver Park Neighborhood Center.

Elver Park and Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Centers, operated by Wisconsin Youth Company, are supported by funding from city of Madison Office of Community Services and Dane County Human Services.

Elver Park Neighborhood Center 1201 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
