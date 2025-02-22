media release: A Black History Month event in Madison, “The Black Freedom Struggle and Palestine,” will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 2222 S Park Street, Madison (Goodman South Library).

Participants at this educational event will discuss the historical solidarity between the Black Freedom Struggle and Palestians in occupied Palestine and in the diaspora. Various updates from worker and community campaigns will also be discussed.

Panel speakers (either in person or online) will be from Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Denver and other locations.

This event is free and open to the public, ADA accessible, LGBTQIA+ and family friendly. Bus stops and free lot and street parking will be available.

For more information, email: wibailoutpeople@gmail.com.