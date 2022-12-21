Black Girl Magic Family Fun Night

press release: Black Girl Magic Family Fun Nights are ways for us to connect with the families of our girls and we have some fun events planned this year! On Wednesday, December 21 from 5pm-8pm, join Black Girl Magic at Boulders Climbing Gym to learn how to rock climb, enjoy dinner with your family, and make new friends with other BGM families. Registration is limited to 100 people and we ask that you sign up so that we can have an accurate food count.

We are requiring that girls come with their families and/or trusted adults to this event. For this event, we will not be able to provide cab transportation.