Black Girl Magic Saturdays

press release: Black Girl Magic is back on Saturdays! During one Saturday a month beginning in September 2023, we will be holding an event for Black girls from the Madison area who are in 4th-10th grade. The events will have a different focus each month with topics such as makerspace, art, music, crafting, community-building, literacy, and more. All sessions will be led by Black women.

We are asking you to pre-register as spots are limited due to space restrictions. Upcoming topics:

October 14th: Black Girl Magic Saturday-Planned Parenthood at the Goodman Center, 12pm-3pm

November 4th: Black Girl Magic Saturday-Dance Day at the MyArts Building, 12pm-4:00pm, 4-4:30 family showcase