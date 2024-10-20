media release: The 1832 Black Hawk War, that crisscrossed Wisconsin and Illinois, illustrates both the desperate courage of indigenous communities protecting their way of life and the ruthless aggression of Americans who considered their invasion of the West righteous and justified.

Cave of the Mounds and the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society are partnering on a 3-part Sunday Speaker Series that invites tribal and academic experts to explore the implications and impact of this horrifically violent and profoundly tragic four-month conflict. “The Black Hawk War, Its Aftermath and Legacy” includes a once-monthly presentation, August through October. All installments of this Sunday Speaker Series are free and family-friendly. Reservations are not required.

Next up: “Black Hawk War Guide” Author Ben Strand and special guest Sac and Fox Nation Cultural Ambassador Juaquin Hamilton present, “Black Hawk and the Sac and Fox Nation Legacy” on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 at the Cave of the Mounds National Natural Landmark (2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds).

For more information, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.