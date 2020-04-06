× Expand Heather Hazzan Symone Sanders

press release: Political strategist Symone D. Sanders will present a talk called “Black History, American History” April 6 in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union. Sanders’s lecture is part of the student-led Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee’s spring lecture series.

In her lecture, Sanders will speak about steps to becoming more involved with social issues and how people’s differences can contribute to effective social movements. Following her lecture, audience members will be invited to ask Sanders questions about her experiences and speaking topic.

“Politics is, I think, one of the best ways to help people,” Sanders has said. “Politics touches every single avenue of life.”

Sanders serves as a communications consultant and CNN political commentator and held the role of spring 2018 resident fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School. Sanders currently serves as the senior advisor for the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden. She previously held the role of national press secretary for the presidential campaign for Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Symone Sanders has been recognized as an expert in political and social issues analysis,” said WUD DLS Associate Director of Marketing and Outreach Evanka Annyapu.

A general admission, free ticket is required for this event. Tickets will be available to University of Wisconsin-Madison students March 25 and to other patrons March 30. Tickets can be obtained online or at the Memorial Union Box Office.

Additional WUD DLS lecture opportunities include science writer Rebecca Skloot on March 4, science educator Bill Nye on April 21, civic engagement activist Tiana Epps-Johnson on April 23, and a presidential candidates forum March 30 and 31.

The WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 10 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

More information about upcoming DLS events is available at union.wisc.edu/get-involved/ wud/dls.