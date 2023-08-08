Black History For A New Day Course Impact

media release: Since 2016, the Black History for a New Day course revisits the American past with a focus on the Black experience and with justice in mind. Those who have attended the Justified Anger Black History for a New Day course tell us all of the time that they have been changed by the experience. But what kind of impact has this experience had on them personally and collectively in their local community?

We want to invite you to the release of our new report that demonstrates Justified Anger's vision of community and system transformation that interrupts cycles of poverty, racism, and discrimination. The UW-Madison Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies conducted an evaluation of the Black History for a New Day course, focusing on impacts on past participants and the "ripple" effects of this for organizations and more broadly.

Virtual Info Session: Tuesday, August 8 at 6pm

The true impact of this course is so much more than just learning the facts about history. We've seen people engage as allies in new ways in our community after taking this course. We've heard individual stories about personal transformation over the years. The Ripple Effects Mapping evaluation helps us to verify this anecdotal information in a scientific way that helps us confidently describe the amazing ways learning accurate history broadly impacts our community.

I was just elated, excited... try to teach the staff what we learned from the meeting before....And so it's just kind of exploded into more." - Focus Group Participant

Join us for a virtual info session as we illustrate the "ripple" effect on the individual, group, and organizational levels that create transformational and lasting change. We want you celebrate with us the power of relational connection that is building exponentially because of a commitment to educate, donate, and affiliate inspired by Justified Anger's course. Whether you have already taken the course or you are curious to learn more, join us.