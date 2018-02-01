Black History Month Art Contest

press release: In honor of Black History Month, Madison U.S. Cellular associates will join youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County – Allied Family Center to honor past and current African American influential figures.

At the end of January, the B&GC members were encouraged to research and learn more about African-American role models and their important contributions to society. They were then invited to create an original 8.5 x 11 piece of artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, sports figures, historical figures and celebrities.

The artwork is now on display in three U.S. Cellular stores across Madison: 101 Junction Road, 4722 East Towne Blvd. and 6231 McKee Road (Fitchburg).

The community is invited to vote for their favorites in local U.S. Cellular stores during the month of February. Three winners will be chosen based on the voting results and will be announced March 1st. Prizes are gift cards in the following amounts:

$250 for 1st Place

$150 for 2nd Place

$100 for 3rd Place