Black History Month Community Celebration

media release: The MSCR Meadowood Neighborhood Center, 5740 Raymond Rd, is hosting a variety of free and exciting events in honor of Black History Month. These inspiring events are open to the public and begin on Saturday, February 7.

“This year’s celebrations at Meadowood focus on the holistic experience—honoring the past through education and supporting our future through wellness," said A’Kia Croom-Ausler, MSCR Meadowood Neighborhood Center assistant director. "Events like Black History Month Paint & Sip and our student-led afterschool presentations allow us to invest in our community's health and knowledge, while our fashion show and soul food dinner provide the perfect opportunity for joy and connection.

Meadowood Black History Month Events:

Paint & Sip

Saturday, February 7, 1-3pm

Event for ages 18+. Sip mocktails and learn to paint with Instructor Ms. Aiyana to create a Black History inspired painting.

Fashion Show & Pop-up

Friday, February 20, 5-7pm

Ages 18+.

Features Black fashions of various decades modeled by Meadowood staff. Enjoy snacks and learn about different multicultural resources.

BHM Community Celebration & Soul Food Dinner

Friday, February 27, 5-6:30pm

Close out the month of celebrations with performances from the MSCR afterschool participants and community members while enjoying a soul food meal together.

Please call 608-467-8360 for more information.

MSCR operates the Meadowood Neighborhood Center in collaboration with the City of Madison on Madison’s southwest side, in the Meadowood Shopping Center. The purpose of the Meadowood Neighborhood Center is to provide a safe, supervised place for youth during afterschool and evening hours, for neighbors to socialize, and space for MSCR programs such as arts, fitness and much more.

Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR), a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), provides accessible, inclusive recreation and enrichment opportunities for all Madison residents. From afterschool programs to outdoor adventures, MSCR connects people of all ages through movement, learning and community. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming and more. Visit mscr.org or call (608) 204-3000 for more information.