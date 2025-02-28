Black History Month Festival

media release: Friday, February 28, 1:00-4:00 pm, Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St.

We are so excited to end Black History Month together by celebrating all what makes our culture special. You can look forward to eating together, performances by local artists from the community and breakout sessions on varying topics. We hope that you can come join the fun. Registration is required (608) 512-0000 Ext. 2007