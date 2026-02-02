Black History Month Health and Wellness Panel

media release: Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs welcomes leaders in Black men's health and wellness for a virtual panel discussion.

In honor of Black History Month, Wisconsin Rep. Shelia Stubbs welcomes President Aaron Perry of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, Dr. Alvin Thomas, associate Professor at the UW-Madison Department of Human Development and Family Studies and host of the Black Fathers' Pulse Podcast, and Racine Alderman Maurice Horton (District 7). to engage in a virtual panel discussion on Black men's health and wellness, covering a range of topics.

Please join us for a robust conversation on strategies for promoting good health and wellbeing in our communities!