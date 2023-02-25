media release:In celebration of Black History Month, Forward Madison FC has teamed up with Featherstone Flamingos, the club’s all-inclusive supporters group which aims to celebrate and promote Black culture, to release a limited-edition hat. The hat is available now for pre-sale in the Forward Madison Team store (both in-person and online). All proceeds from the hat will go to support the YWCA Madison, which aims to create a community where “all racial, ethnic, socio-economic and gender groups are valued and included, and discrimination and injustice are eliminated.”

A “FF” adorns the front of the hat in script font, representing Featherstone Flamingos’ abbreviation. “Black Lives Still Matter” is proudly displayed on the back of the hat.

“History is often forgotten. Especially the times we wish to unburden ourselves with the most,” members of Featherstone Flamingos said. “Yet ensuring those hard times are consistently learned from is how humankind can become better for each other. The faults of those against black lives in past and current times will never fall wayside to us, therefore our history will be the constant reminder. Black Lives Still Matter.”

The 2023 hat is the latest installment of a longstanding partnership between Forward Madison and Featherstone Flamingos. In 2022, the Legacy Hoodie was released by FMFC and Featherstone to benefit the Urban League of Greater Madison.The hat will also be available for pre-order at the Featherstone Flamingos Black History Month Kickback on Saturday, February 25, from 6-8pm in the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. This is a free event that is open to the public featuring music, snacks, programming, and a raffle. The Kickback is part of Forward Madison’s lineup of supporting Black History Month events in Madison, including a Conversation With Tyler James Williams on February 21 at Varsity Hall and an Impact For Good Poetry event hosted by American Family Insurance at the DreamBank on February 28th.