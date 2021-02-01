ONLINE: Black History Month

press release: Over 30 films, a dozen incredible events, and stimulating conversation await us. All films are virtual and available throughout February. Individual tickets: $3.99 ($1.99 for Members), available starting Feb. 1. Passes: $24.99 ($19.99 for Members).

Watching our films is easy! You can watch any film on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

To watch on your TV, download on of our TV apps - just search for "Milwaukee Film" on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku or Samsung Smart TV. You can also use Chromecast (Google/Android) or AirPlay (Apple) between compatible devices.

If you don’t have any of those platforms for your TV, you can connect your laptop to your TV with an HDMI cord. VIDEO: HOW TO CONNECT YOUR LAPTOP TO A TV >>

Please note that our streaming service, CineSend, may have restrictions on functions such as screen mirroring to protect our filmmakers’ intellectual property. If you’re planning to watch on a projector or similar device, you may run into those restrictions.

Most films will be available on demand throughout February, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1. A couple of titles have special restrictions and will only be available for a short time. Those films are clearly marked in the film descriptions.

Passholders are free to watch available films on demand throughout the month. If you have a ticket and start watching your movie, you'll have 48 hours to complete it.

Black History Month programming ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 28, so matter when you start your film, it won’t be available at midnight.

Virtual events will take place throughout the month - tune in on the Milwaukee Film YouTube or Facebook pages or the Black Lens Facebook page.