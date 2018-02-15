Black History Month Open House

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Celebrate Black History Month at the WHS with powerful stories told through historical objects, artifacts, and documents combined with contemporary performances and presentation. Reception to follow. 816 State Street, Wisconsin Historical Society. 4-7 p.m. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu

608-262-2014
