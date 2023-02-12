Online
Black History Month Workshops
media release: February is Black History Month. Join us in celebrating with free virtual workshops offered by community members doing work related to food! You can watch workshops live (at 1 pm on Sundays and 5:30 pm on Tuedays) or view the replay on Facebook at a time that is convenient for you. Follow Badger Rock Neighborhood Center and Rooted on Facebook for additional upcoming workshops and community member spotlights throughout the month.
This month's workshops include:
- Tuesday, Feb. 7: Homemade Pantry Staples with Jasmine Banks
- Sunday, Feb. 12: Tour of Creator's Cottage with author Catrina Sparkman
- Tuesday, Feb. 14: Mock fried chicken made with oyster mushrooms with Kim Fruin, FarmHer Greens
- Sunday, Feb. 19: Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture Program with Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Urban Triage
- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Honey hair moisturizer with Renesha Carter, Community Connector at Rooted
- Sunday, Feb. 26: We Eat to Remember: Soul Food Poetry with poet Fabu Carter
- Tuesday, Feb. 28: Food to support pregnancy with Charisse Johnson, Harambee Village Doulas