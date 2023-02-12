Black History Month Workshops

media release: February is Black History Month. Join us in celebrating with free virtual workshops offered by community members doing work related to food! You can watch workshops live (at 1 pm on Sundays and 5:30 pm on Tuedays) or view the replay on Facebook at a time that is convenient for you. Follow Badger Rock Neighborhood Center and Rooted on Facebook for additional upcoming workshops and community member spotlights throughout the month.

This month's workshops include: