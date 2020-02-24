Black Honey: The Life and Poetry of Avraham Sutzkever

press release: Room L196, Education Building (on Bascom Mall)

Black Honey (2018) tells the story of Yiddish poet-partisan Avraham Sutzkever. An upstart poet in Warsaw, a member of the defiant “Paper Brigade” in the Vilna Ghetto, a witness at the Nuremberg Trials, and a Yiddish editor in Tel Aviv, Sutzkever had many different roles over the course of his life. In each, he dedicated himself to the power of words to shape history and define heroism. Read more about the film here.