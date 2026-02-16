media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is proud to announce a vibrant lineup of free public events celebrating Black History Month. From soul food dinners to youth-led showcases, MSCR invites the Madison community to honor the past and invest in the future through a series of culturally rich, family-friendly experiences at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center and the two MSCR Afterschool sites.

Black Joy Matters at Toki Middle School, (Toki neighborhood) Thursday, February 19, 4:30-7pm, 5606 Russett Rd. Co-coordinated by Toki Middle School & MSCR Afterschool

Enjoy arts & crafts, spades & card games, face painting, double dutch, barber haircuts, Kahoot Trivia at 5:30pm & food.