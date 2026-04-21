media release: In a one-of-a-kind interdisciplinary performance at Taliesin, award-winning Minneapolis dance company Black Label Movement explores the idea that architecture can move—and that movement can design and construct space. The evening begins with dancers responding directly to the geometry, materials, and atmosphere of Hillside School, transforming Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture into a living choreography and inviting audiences on an immersive journey through design, movement, and community. The performance continues in the intimate Hillside Theater with a dynamic conversation-in-motion between Black Label Movement Artistic Director Carl Flink and University of Minnesota architecture professor Thomas Fisher. Inspired by the idea that architecture is slow choreography and choreography is fast architecture, the two will explore Wright’s architectural principles through the expressive potential of moving bodies in real time. The evening also features striking contemporary dance works from Black Label’s repertoire that echo the spatial dynamism and emotional depth of Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture. The program culminates in the premiere of an original choreography and musical composition inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Work Song, created especially for Taliesin.

$42.00 +Fees: $4.29