ONLINE: Black & Latino Unity

press release:BLACK & LATINO ONLINE PANEL DISCUSSION, SUNDAY 08-30-2020

COVID-19, BLM Movement, the economic crisis and mass unemployment are affecting the lives of millions of workers and youth all around the country and the world. Join us in a online panel discussion to discuss some of the implications of the new epoch:

Black & Latino Unity

How does this affect the relationships between the Latino and the Black Community? How can we help to bridge both communities within the global struggle against capitalism, racism and patriarchy?.

What are the perspectives of Unity?

Can the exploited, oppressed and disfranchised find points of unity through their own struggles? What are the convergent points of unity in both communities? Can the oppressive and capitalist state be defeated by the unity of all oppressed and exploited?

What is the Solution?

Can structural issues like institutional racism, mass incarceration of Blacks and Latinos, mass unemployment, lack of housing, health care and education be fixed by reforms? Or is it time to tear down the current system to create a new one? How would a new system look like from the thousands of low income Latinos and Black families living in Dane County?

NOTE: The annual Black & Latino Unity Picnic is re-scheduled for Sept. 20 at Penn Park: https://www.facebook.com/events/749976695785608/

Immigrant Workers Union (IWU) is excited to announce the 12th Annual Black Latino Unity Picnic on Sunday September 20. The picnic will be held at the Penn Park (2101 Fisher St., Madison WI 53713) from 1-5pm. The event is part of an overall grassroots effort to promote unity and collaboration between the Black and Latino Communities. 100% Family friendly, 100% Free, 100% Community.

The event is open to all communities, featuring Dances, Spoken Word and others.

WEARING MASK IS REQUIRED. THE EVENT WILL HOLD GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING, FOOD HANDLING AND PPE

ESPAÑOL

(Attencion Nueva Fecha debido al COVID19)

La Unión de Trabajadores Inmigrantes (IUTI) se complace en anunciar la decima edición del Picnic por la Unidad de las Comunidades Latina y Morena el domingo 20 de Septiembre. El picnic se llevará a cabo en el Penn Park (2101 Fisher St, Madison WI 53713) de 1 a 5 pm. El evento es parte de un esfuerzo de base para promover la unidad y la colaboración entre las comunidades morena y latinas.

100% familiar, 100% Gratis y 100% Comunitario

El evento está abierto a todas las comunidades,y destaca la actuacion bailes, poesia y otros.

SE REQUIERE LLEVAR TAPABOCAS

EL EVENTO MANTANDRA LAS DIRECCIONES GENERALES DE DISTANCIAMIENTO SOCIAL, MSNEJO DE COMIDA Y EQUIPO DE PROTECCION