Black Love as A Practice: A WorkShop to Help us Embody The Love We Desire
UW Memorial Union-Great Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Yolo Akili Robinson (he/they) is a non-binary, award-winning writer, healing justice practitioner, yogi, and the founder and Executive Director of the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM). Yolo will guide us through a reflective, interactive workshop to help us examine how Black Love shows up in our behaviors, choices and relationships.
