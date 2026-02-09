Black Love, Black Power, Black Futures

Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Loud N Unchained Theater Co presents Black Love, Black Power, and Black Futures. A Black Artists Showcase featuring spoken word poets and musicians. Music by Santine. Performances by Basal Jones, Chakari Daezhare, Deep Thought the Lyricist, Baby Gurl, Sunshine Rainbow, Sirena The Flower, and T.S. Banks.

Music, Spoken Word
608-467-2618
