Black Men Coalition Foundation and Salvation Army of Dane County Partnership Kickoff

media release: The Salvation Army of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition Foundation (BMCF) will formally launch a new partnership designed to expand pathways to employment, housing, and long-term stability for individuals and families navigating homelessness and housing insecurity. The Partnership Kickoff Event will take place on November 25, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Dane County, 3030 Darbo Drive, with a press conference scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Through this collaboration, The Salvation Army will refer participants directly to BMCF’s Supportive Housing Program, where they will have immediate access to wraparound support, case management, and housing placement services. BMCF currently operates a network of more than 150 low-barrier rental units through partnerships with local property owners and management companies. Low-barrier housing means individuals are not excluded due to past evictions, credit challenges, criminal histories, or other common barriers that often prevent people from securing safe, stable housing. Instead, the focus is on removing those barriers, meeting people where they are, and helping them stabilize without unnecessary requirements.

In addition to housing, participants will be connected with a continuum of supportive services tailored to long-term independence. This includes BMCF’s Supported Employment Program, which offers job readiness training, employment skills, and placement with partnering employers across Dane County. Participants may also access financial literacy coaching that helps them create sustainable budgets, manage their income, and prepare for successful tenancy. For those seeking new career pathways or advancement, BMCF will offer access to eCornell certificate programs, providing industry-recognized credentials to help participants build competitive skills and re-enter the workforce with confidence.

“This partnership represents what community-driven solutions look like when organizations choose to break down silos and put people first,” said Corey Marionneaux, Founder and CEO of the Black Men Coalition Foundation. “Together, we are creating real pathways through work, housing, and education that honor the dignity, potential, and resilience of every person who walks through our doors.”

Major Kristina Sjogren, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Dane County, says the collaboration reflects a shared mission to meet urgent community needs while strengthening long-term outcomes. “We know that homelessness is not solved by shelter alone. People need stability, support, and opportunity,” she said. “Our partnership with BMCF brings all of that together. This is about building hope, building trust, and building the future that every individual deserves.”

The Partnership Kickoff Event will highlight stories from program participants, introduce leaders from both organizations, and outline how the collaboration will expand Dane County’s response to homelessness and reentry. Community partners, elected officials, and local media are invited to attend and learn more about the new joint effort under the theme “Pathways to Work, Housing, and Stability.”