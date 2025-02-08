media release: People Building Opportunity through Grace and Action (Peboga) hosts the Black Men's Health & Wealth Summit, a free event open to the public that will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Madison College. The project highlights the disparities and issues that are unique to Black men. This relates to building the capacity and competence of Black men and youth in marginalized communities through workshops and discussions on health care, financial literacy, job creation, business, and personal development. The summit will provide opportunities for attendees to be equipped with essential skills and information on how to take care of their health, develop business & financial strategies, and provide them with connections to technical assistance resources and private companies that provide business development services. Additionally, the Black Men’s Health & Wealth Summit is focused on encouraging aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses, reinvest in their businesses, and revitalize our local economy.

Through deliberate partnerships, we are endeavoring to develop a health and wealth summit that leverages the knowledge, influence, and resources of health care and financial institutions to inspire, educate, and elevate health and economic growth, enriching our marginalized families in Madison. This project was created to close the racial health and wealth gap in our community by educating the marginalized about health and financial wellness, wealth building, and its sustainable management. We believe that the prosperity of this country is inextricably tied to the health and financial well-being of its most vulnerable people. We know that increasing the accessibility of health and financial knowledge to Black men is a rising tide that will lift the Madison community.

featured speakers:

James B. Bell Jr., co-founder/partner, Bell & Wright Financial Group

Judge Everett Mitchell, Circuit Court judge, Dane County

HEALTH& WEALTH TOPICS

Networking

Panel Discussion

Keynote Address

Preventative Care

Mental Health Stigma

Therapy Options

Physical Wellness/Fitness

Stress Management

Financial Literacy

Investing

Budgeting

Estate Planning

Starting/Scaling a Business