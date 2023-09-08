Black Men's Self & Wealth Summit

media release: Join us for a two-day educational summit focusing on Black men’s health and wealth!

People Building Opportunity through Grace and Action (Peboga) presents a two-day summit focusing on delivering educational experiences that reduce the health and wealth gap of Black men.

The two-day summit will be held on Friday, September 8, from 4:30pm-8:00pm and Saturday, September 9, from 10:00am-1:00pm at Madison College, 1701 Wright St. Madison, WI 53704

The event will feature four speakers:

- Jamal K Donnor, Ph.D - Professor of Education at William & Mary and Faculty Affliate at William & Mary Law School

- Dr. Alvin Thomas - School of Human Ecology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

- James B. Bell - Founder/Partner of Bell & Wright Financial Group

- Norman Davis - Director of Department of Civil Rights, City of Madison

Topics will include: