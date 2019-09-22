Black Mountain, Dommengang, Majeure

× Expand Olivia Jaffe Black Mountain

press release: Black Mountain are “hella chuffed” to announce the Horns Arising Tour this fall across North America. The band will play many cities for the first time in support of Destroyer, their “heavy, crunchy, head-banging” (Stereogum) album released last month on Jagjaguwar.

Praise for Black Mountain:

“Black Mountain have always been great at doing all the things that bongwater-gargling riff-monsters should be good at doing. They have titanic canyon-spanning hooks. They’ve got enough dynamic range to switch their style up a few times within the space of a single song...On Destroyer, all of that is in very clear evidence. It’s enough to fill up your soul.”

- Stereogum

“[Destroyer] finds the Canadian outfit channeling the exhilarating, thrill-seeking spirit often associated with adolescence.” - Consequence of Sound

“Destroyer, the latest treasure from Canadian psych rock outfit Black Mountain, a heavy, crunchy, head-banging good time with eight tracks to throw the sign of the horns to.” - Paste

“They’ve stuffed Destroyer full of the kind of anthems that rattle the windows while hotboxed teens park in the back lot. They find the sweet spot between volume and spaced synths that pair well with lying on the hood staring at the stars and wishing away the last year of high school so that you can finally be free of this damn town.” - Raven Sings The Blues