media release: 12pm-6pm, Sunday, September 22, 2024, 400-600 block of State Street - Madison,WI

Black on State, Where Culture meets Community - FREE BLOCK PARTY

Black on State will exude creativity, spark connections and collaboration, and serve as a catalyst for rejuvenating the idea of downtown Madison. From eye-catching activations to vendor booths that turn heads to a variety of entertainment for everyone, this is a celebration of culture, innovation, and community spirit.

It’s time to celebrate, incorporate, and engage with the underrepresented pillars of our community. Art, creativity, culture, and entrepreneurship have been silent sponsors of our community's growth, development, and swag.

These rich elements infuse our lives with vibrancy, reflect our collective identity, and offer a sense of belonging. There comes a time when everyone must step into the spotlight, embracing the opportunity to stand firm on their talents, influence, and social good. - WE UP NEXT

Stay updated - https://alkemebrand.splashthat.com/