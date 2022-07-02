Black Panthers 1968

media release: This short documentary film focuses on the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California, during protests over the arrest of Black Panther co-founder Huey P. Newton for the murder of police officer John Frey in 1967. The 30 minute documentary will be followed by a larger discussion around the history of the Panthers, the lessons to be learned from their struggles, and the necessity of building community resources while also finding ways to learn to fight together against everyday violence and oppressions.

