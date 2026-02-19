Black People Know Things Trivia
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Black Music Trivia brought to you from Black People Know Things host Darian Wilson.
Doors / Signup – 6pm
Trivia starts – 7pm
Tuesday Feb 24th from 7-9pm. Four rounds of questions celebrating just a small portion of the contribution Black people have made to the world of music.
Round Themes
- History: Grammy Winners
- TV/Film: Musicians Turned Actors
- Music: 2006 (R&B) & 2016 (Rap)
- Majority Wins
So come through! Show off what you know, learn something new, celebrate some Black culture and most importantly have fun!
Suggest donation at the door
Stay for the Karaoke Afterparty!
FB Event RSVP : https://www.facebook.com/events/940213031708744