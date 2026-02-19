Black People Know Things Trivia

media release: Black Music Trivia brought to you from Black People Know Things host Darian Wilson.

Doors / Signup – 6pm

Trivia starts – 7pm

Tuesday Feb 24th from 7-9pm. Four rounds of questions celebrating just a small portion of the contribution Black people have made to the world of music.

Round Themes

History: Grammy Winners

TV/Film: Musicians Turned Actors

Music: 2006 (R&B) & 2016 (Rap)

Majority Wins

So come through! Show off what you know, learn something new, celebrate some Black culture and most importantly have fun!

Suggest donation at the door

Stay for the Karaoke Afterparty!

FB Event RSVP : https://www.facebook.com/events/940213031708744