Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: On your mark, get set, SWEAT - Hilldale Sweat is BACK! Hilldale is hosting a summer of pop up camps on the Green (located in front of the Apple Store). Join us for FREE outdoor fitness classes. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Walk-ins will be accepted if capacity allows.

Hilldale Sweat schedule:

  • Saturday July 16, with BURN BOOT CAMP, 9:15am - 10:00am on the Green
  • Sunday, July 17, Black Power Dance with Francis, 9:00am - 945am on the Green
  • Saturday July 30, with BURN BOOT CAMP, 9:15am - 10:00am on the Green
  • Saturday August 7, with BURN BOOT CAMP, 9:15am - 10:00am on the Green
  • Sunday, August 27, Black Power Dance with Francis, 9:00am - 945am on the Green

