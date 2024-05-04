Black Spaces Matter

media release: People of color need their own spaces. Black people need their own spaces. We need places to gather and be free from the mainstream stereotypes and marginalization that permeate every other societal space we occupy. Join us as we discuss black spaces that create opportunities for Black people to heal and thrive in the past, present, and future but provide culturally specific strategies and resources to heal individually and collectively.

Dr. Alex Gee, Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Julian Walters, Eminent Development Corporation

Ruben Anthony, Urban League of Greater Madison

Michael Ford, Hip-Hop Architect

Michael Emem, Emem Group