Black Star Drum Line, Forward! Marching Band

media release: Enjoy free concerts at MCM the first Friday in July, August and September, featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor space like no other!

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.

Tonight features a double dose of local street band sounds. We open with Black Star Drum Line, a program that gives children ages 9-18 in the Madison community an opportunity for creative expression through the Percussive Arts, followed by the honktastic brass-forward sounds of Forward! Marching Band. A tasty selection of local food, plus beverages of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic persuasion available for purchase in the Wonderground.

Learn more about the Live from the Wonderground series here.