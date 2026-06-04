media release: Madison College invites the community to the Black Stars Experience, a dynamic TED-style evening celebrating voice, visibility and vision through powerful storytelling and reflection.

The free event, Power in Presence, is Thursday, June 18, from 6–8 p.m. at the Urban League Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison. Community members are encouraged to RSVP online at this link.

Featured speakers include Percy Brown, Julia Grace Saffold (The Beyond Beautiful Treasure Box), Dr. Taysheedra Allen (Birth From Within), Dr. Rainey Briggs (Beyond the Label), and Dr. Jasmine Zapata (Beyond Beautiful series)—for an evening designed to inspire, challenge and uplift through the power of shared stories and lived experience.

Expect an engaging atmosphere that blends storytelling, cultural insight, and meaningful dialogue around identity, equity, healing and leadership.

The celebration is part of the Juneteenth celebration organized by Kujichagulia – Madison Center for Self-Determination, which has hosted Madison’s annual Juneteenth celebration for over 30 years.

Find more information on the event Facebook page.