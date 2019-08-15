Black Swift, Good Saint Nathanael

press release: Black Swift (Stuttgart, Germany) & Good Saint Nathanael (Kansas City, Missouri) are going on tour.

Black Swift

Americana Desert Rock

https://youtu.be/sY7HXsFnWjU

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7sImwcLXHRl5jSFMZCyOPj

“Black Swift takes you out into the desert on a Tarantino-esque ‘Americana goes Post-Punk’ road trip, through Catharsis, into Justice, Freedom and Hope.” Based out of Stuttgart, Germany, Black Swift will be touring as a 3 piece through the Midwest of the United States. “Their songs are not just music, they are politics, turmoil, amazement and empathy, and above all, in every form and emotion extremely moving. Sally Grayson wants to change the world and she succeeds in doing so: She conjures up powerful songs full of beauty and rebellion, even from the most depressing topics such as Trump’s politics, attacks, illness or death. This woman has a vision, and that’s what you hear.” – Freies Radio Tuebingen

Good Saint Nathanael (Kansas City)

Heartfelt, Dark Folk Music

https://youtu.be/SjEkZfJmoL8

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7tNJh2kcVIfTqZlDSD2rim

Nate Allen is a husband, father, friend, mystic, writer and songsmith (Destroy Nate Allen / Nate Allen & The Pac-Away Dots) based in Kansas City, Missouri. His latest endeavor, Good Saint Nathanael, can be described as heartfelt, dark, folk music. Hide No Truth, the project debut, has been hailed by critics as "an introspective masterwork" (IDIOTEQ), "a treasure worth reflecting upon time and time again" (A Diverse Sound), and "an earnest, melancholic, and impossible to forget album" (SpinDitty).