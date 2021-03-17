ONLINE: The Black Trans Visibility Celebration Week

media release: The Black Rose Initiative is excited to present The Black Trans Visibility Celebration Week! They are centering Black Trans Voices all week starting off with The Black Trans Visibility Celebration March / Block Party! This march is being organized by Elle Halo and Ladi London and other Black Trans Womxn in Milwaukee.

They are building an inclusive movement to celebrate all Black Trans and Non Binary lives. They will also have some serious conversations about how we can better support and protect the Black Trans Womxn in our lives.

#BLACKTRANSLIVESMATTER

They want everyone to save the dates and join them and come to know some amazing black trans leaders along the way. Bring your flags your signs your colors your love and passion and join us to make this march as beautiful unique and multidimensional as we know our community to be.

This will continue with virtual and in-person events through the week of March 27 - April 2.

They are currently accepting direct donations for the full week of events via Cashapp $BlackRoseInitiative.

They are recruiting artists' Marshalls, Volunteers, a Trans and Accessibility needs-based carpool, and will accept material donations. (PPE materials, art supplies, march safety items, speakers, decorations, lights, water, snacks etc.)

You can visit their Facebook event to find more details.