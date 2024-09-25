media release: Beesting Productions presents AN EVENING WITH BLACK UHURU

This is a General Admission – Dancing Show! The pit will be open! Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show

For over 50 years Black Uhuru has remained one of the most popular recognized prolific reggae bands from Jamaica. The living legends have earned several achievements in the music industry including winning the first ever Grammy Award for reggae music. Their long success along with having the highest reggae record sales after Bob Marley & the most songs sampled by other artist over the years has allowed them to become Ambassadors of reggae.