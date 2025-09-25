RSVP for Black Walnut Tree Collectives

media release: Join artist, visual cultures scholar, and 2024 Arboretum Research Fellow M Hamilton for a nature/cultural walking conversation about black walnut tree collectives in and around the border spaces of the Arboretum. The walk will take place entirely on paved routes.

There is one walk per day from September 29 to October 4. Free registration required by September 25. Space is limited. Walks will meet at the Arboretum’s western entrance, 1207 Seminole Hwy. Street parking is available in nearby neighborhoods.

Please note you may encounter road detours for a Nakoma Road sidewalk construction project if coming from the Monroe Street area.