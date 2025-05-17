Black and White Film Developing Class

media release: Dive into the world of film photography and darkroom printing in this hands-on, four-week course designed for beginners. Learn the fundamentals of black and white film photography, from understanding film types and exposure to developing your own negatives. You'll gain confidence in the darkroom as you explore the magic of silver-gelatin printing to create stunning black and white prints.

This course will guide you through the process of film development, darkroom techniques, and printmaking, culminating in the production of your own finished prints. Whether you’re new to film photography or wanting to jump back in, this class provides a solid foundation in the art and craft of black and white photography.

May 17, 24, 31, and June 7. 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Dave Gustafson has been passionate about film photography and darkroom printing for over 25 years. His expertise, shaped by studying with master printers and a dedication to traditional techniques, has given him a deep understanding of darkroom printing. He’s eager to share that knowledge with students, helping them discover the magic of film and printmaking.

Dave has taught photography classes at PhotoMidwest and Madison College. He holds a master’s degree in photography from the Brooks Institute of Photography and brings both technical expertise and an artist’s eye to every class he teaches.

Cost $175 PhotoMidwest Members $165