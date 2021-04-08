ONLINE: “Black Woman Professor – White University”: Nellie Y. McKay at UW-Madison

press release: The Friends of UW-Madison Libraries are pleased to invite Dr. Shanna Greene Benjamin to campus via a virtual event to discuss her forthcoming book, Half In Shadow: The Life and Legacy of Nellie Y. McKay (UNC Press, April 2021). Dr. Benjamin will be joined in conversation by Dr. Monica M. White, Associate Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at UW–Madison. UW-Madison’s Interim Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Cheryl Gittens, will provide introductions and context for the event. No registration required! Click here to join.

Dr. Benjamin used the Nellie Y. McKay papers at the UW-Madison Archives while writing her biography of Dr. McKay. The archives revealed the limitations the academic world placed around Dr. McKay because she was a Black woman. We see in Dr. McKay's story the strength it takes for Black women to pursue their dreams in academia.

In her biography of the influential professor and scholar, Dr. Nellie Y. McKay, Dr. Shanna Greene Benjamin examines Dr. McKay’s strategies for succeeding professionally while navigating the white-dominated academy. Dr. McKay (1930-2006) served on the UW-Madison faculty from 1977 to 2006, during which time she co-edited The Norton Anthology of African American Literature with Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. With the Norton Anthology, Dr. McKay created a space for the study of Black literature and Black feminist thought in the academy.

Despite gaining notoriety in her academic life, Dr. McKay chose to hide details about her personal life from her colleagues. Dr. Benjamin’s research demonstrates that this secrecy was a strategy McKay deemed necessary for her professional success. Dr. Benjamin’s book, Half In Shadow: The Life and Legacy of Nellie Y. McKay (UNC Press, April 2021), lays bare the social climate in which Dr. McKay lived, the academic atmosphere in which she worked, and the strategies she employed to succeed in the white academy. Dr. Benjamin goes on to connect Dr. McKay’s legacy with the ongoing struggles of contemporary women of color in the academy.