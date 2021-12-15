ONLINE: Black Women Building Wealth

media release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for an energizing Morning Coffee conversation to close out 2021 featuring financial expert Kara Stevens, the Frugal Feminista!

We will talk "Black Women Building Wealth" as we prep for a powerful 2022 of prosperity & growth AND as a preview to Kara's upcoming 4-part Building Wealth Series with FFBWW, launching on January 22nd! Don't miss this magic!

A special thanks to our generous Sponsors at Summit Credit Union for making this session & Kara's upcoming series possible!

608-709-8840
