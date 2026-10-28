Black Women's Wellness Center Grand Re-Opening

media release: New Space. BIG Announcements. BIGGER Possibilities!

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness is opening new doors to an exciting future—and YOU'RE INVITED to celebrate with us!

Join us on Saturday, November 21, 2026, 11:00am - 1:30pm as we celebrate the grand re-opening of our Black Women's Wellness Center and the community of partners, supporters, and investors helping move our vision forward!

Our Center is more than a new location! It’s a vibrant hub for health, healing, connection, and community-powered change—expanding what's possible for Black women, families, and generations to come. Come see and experience the space with us as we ramp up to expand our programming in the months ahead!

GET READY FOR A FEW BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS!

We're celebrating more than a Grand Re-Opening! Be in the room for a few BIG announcements about what's next for our Center, our community, and the future of Black women's health and wellness!