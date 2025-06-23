media release: The Madison Police Department is proud to announce the return of the Black Youth Academy, a free, weeklong summer program designed to build trust, leadership and life skills among Black youth in our community.

The camp is open to students entering seventh and eighth grades in the Madison area. Through hands-on activities, students will explore careers in public safety, engage in life skills development and participate in sessions focused on health, wellness and problem-solving. The academy connects participants with law enforcement and first responders in a positive, empowering environment.

“This program is about more than just learning about policing,” said Officer Tyrone Cratic Williams. “It’s about leadership, growth and giving our youth a voice and space to thrive.”

Spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. To register your child or learn more, please email CORE@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 267-1965.

Details

Dates: June 23–27, 2025

Location: Madison Police Training Center, 5702 Femrite Drive in Madison

Cost: FREE — includes transportation, breakfast and lunch