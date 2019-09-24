Blackberry Smoke, The Record Company

$35.

press release: Blackberry Smoke will embark on their extensive “Till The Wheels Fall Off” headline tour this fall. Additionally, Blackberry Smoke’s music will be featured extensively across the second season of the hit television show Yellowstone. Eight songs from throughout the band’s acclaimed career will be included in episodes 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7: “What Comes Naturally,” “Ain’t Much Left of Me,” “Train Rollin’,” “Good One Comin’ On,” “Scare The Devil Outta You,” “Shakin’ Hands With The Holy Ghost,” “Waiting For The Thunder” and “Lucky Seven.” Of the collaboration, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, “As fans of Yellowstone, we have been engaged with the storyline since the show began. What Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and their whole team have created is fantastic and we’re humbled to have Blackberry Smoke’s music be such a big part of season 2. We will be tuned in with everyone to see, and hear, it all unfold at the ranch.”

Blackberry Smoke is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of their new album, Find A Light. The album debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Of the album, NPR Music praises, “…Find a Light pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs,” while Relix declares, “Blackberry Smoke have long been heirs to the road-warrior mantle established by their classic-rock and country heroes. And, with their sixth full-length album, Find A Light, the quintet has now firmly established an authentic legacy of their own.”

Following the album’s release, Blackberry Smoke returned to the studio and recorded The Southern Ground Sessions. Created as an accompaniment to Find A Light, the six-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky” featuring Amanda Shires. Of the EP, Rolling Stone Country praises, “Blackberry Smoke’s crunchy Southern rock may be made for fuzzed-out electric guitars, but their songs sure do translate well to being played acoustically,” while Guitar World states, “With the new EP, a band that has defied critics to pigeonhole them have further proven that there is no one genre that can contain their versatile sound.”

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). Since their debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised over $250,000 benefiting children’s cancer research.