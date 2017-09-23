press release: Blackhawk Bash will be held Sat., Sept. 23, from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Blackhawk Ski Club, 10118 Blackhawk Road.

This annual family fun open house is free and open to the public. Families are invited to bring their bicycles to explore the expanded and improved biking-skiing trails. Families interested in joining Blackhawk can check out what will be offered for winter programming this fall and winter.

Food trucks, music, kids' games, and equipment vendors will add to the festivities.

Children can enter a fun run at 1:30 PM and a mountain bike race at 2:30 PM. An awards ceremony for the kids' events will cap the activities at 3:30 PM.

Members of the Blackhawk Ski Jumping Team (ages 5 -18) will put on an exhibition beginning at 11:30 AM on the smaller jumps and progressing to the 60-meter by 1 PM. The lack of snow will not deter this demonstration!