press release: First time in Madison... Minneapolis' groundbreaking BLACKOUT Improv group brings the laughs... just in time for Black History Month. Yes, this is improv performance — spontaneous combustion on-stage fueled by live audience feedback. Madison DJs Bruno Zaire & Bruce Blaq in-support all-night long, mixing samples of comedy, rap and soul, & afterwards for a soul jam into the night.

Minneapolis' BLACKOUT Improv is dedicated to putting more people of color on stage, as well as inspiring people of color to that their voice is authentic and deserves to be heard. Over the past 3 years, we have travelled through Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Corporations, Vancouver, Toronto, and The Netherlands with our mix of arts, comedy and social justice.

https://www.blackoutcomedy.org

Saturday 8 Feb. 7pm; show at 8pm

$10 online -- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blackout-improv-comedy-tickets-88449786693

$14 at the door