Blacktop Mojo, Scarlet Morning, Dark Sun, Three Left

media release: Three Left is excited to announce they will be opening for National Recording Artists Blacktop Mojo at The Annex/The Red Zone on Aug. 8, 2021. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. tickets start at 15.00 general admission

Three Left is excited for this opportunity to showcase the new music from their forthcoming Cd to be titled simply "III".

Formed in 2006 between two sets of brothers, Three Left, formerly started as Chronic Detour, began writing and playing music to start their musical journey. After years of cutting their teeth, with a few line up changes, 2015 the band wrote it’s first CD simply titled Three Left. The songs ``Stand Up” and “Beating around the Bush” received multiple awards, recognition and radio play locally such as 95.1 WIIL and all over South Eastern Wisconsin as well as nationally and all across Europe, in addition to licensing in NHL live, Late night with James Corden and WWE.

In 2018 the follow up Cd "The Calling" is a modern interpretation of Three Left's aggressive metal roots. The first single of the new Cd, "Whiskey Bent And Hellbound '', has been getting awesome reviews from radio around the world like, Europe, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Russia, as well as playing on select FM stations around the United States. The band finished up the first leg of #thecallingonyoutour2018 in which they did seven dates from late March 2018 to the middle of April 2018. Minnesota, Ohio, Nashville, Fort Worth, Texas, Jackson, Tenn, Chicago, and back to Wisconsin for a summer Tour of the shows they play annually!

Some exciting news, the band's Song, ``Release The Beast", off of The Calling Cd has been used in a motion picture movie in June 2019 called, ''Skin ``! Their music has also been used in various ESPN sports programs along with other songs being used in NXT wrestling videos over in the UK as well as the Netflix's show, Working Mom's! Opening up for such National Acts as Godsmack, Five Finger Deathpunch, Royal Bliss, 10 Years, Prong, A Killer's Confession, Wrath, Seasons After and Shaman's Harvest just to name a few.

The band made a few changes since the last CD and added Corey Schmidt on Guitar and Jeremy Nelson on Drums in addition to Ron Hardcastle on Bass and Rich Czebotar on Guitar and Vocals. The new focus is dual guitar attack with harmonies while a more progressive sound on the drums, while still retaining the low end rumble of the bass. Previews of the new music has been described as "Hellyeah meets Metallica with aspects of Parkway Drive and possibly some Gojira" blending the old style of the band but pushing into a modern sound with new music to follow soon this Fall.