media release: “Where do I, as a Black man, fit in nature?” “How do we hold space in nature for our next generation of young men?” These are some of the questions posed by the new documentary Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild, which follows five men with five unique perspectives as they journey to the Gates of the Arctic Circle National Park.

The Nelson Institute’s Tales from Planet Earth film series is thrilled to host the cast of Blackwaters as they engage with the Madison campus and community, share their experiences, and offer free film screenings.

View the trailer

Join us on September 16, 17, or 18 for a free screening of the film and a chance meet the cast, including:

Chad Brown, director and creative director, adventure photographer, cinematographer, and founder of Love is King

director and creative director, adventure photographer, cinematographer, and founder of Love is King James Edward Mills, producer and founder of the Joy Trip Project

producer and founder of the Joy Trip Project Jahmicah Dawes, owner and CEO of Slim Pickins Outfitters

owner and CEO of Slim Pickins Outfitters Nic Brooks, founder and CEO of Outdoor Gear and Beer, LLC

founder and CEO of Outdoor Gear and Beer, LLC Alex Bailey, founder and executive director of Black Outsince, Inc.

Schedule (all feature a Q&A with the cast)

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, 6:30–8 p.m., UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park Street.

Register for Sept. 16

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, 5–8 p.m., Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road: Join us from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for outdoor activities and programming, followed by a screening of Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild and Q & A with the cast from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dane County Parks is hosting a morning of fly fishing instruction in advance of the movie screening.

Register for Sept. 17

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 6:30–8 p.m., Marquee Cinema at Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street

Register for Sept. 18

Attendance is free for all events; secure your spot as seats are limited. Questions? Contact us at events@nelson.wisc.edu.